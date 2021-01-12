Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Suryakant Mahadik passes away

Maharashtra Shiv Sena's deputy leader and Bhartiya Kamgar Sena president Suryakant Mahadik died here following a brief illness on Monday, party sources said.

Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray expressed grief over Mahadik's death.

"The news of death of Shiv Sena's deputy leader and Bhartiya Kamgar Sena president Suryakant Mahadik ji is saddening. He fought for the rights of countless workers through the Bhartiya Kamgar Sena.