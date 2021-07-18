Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader slams NCP MP for remark on CM Uddhav

The rift between ruling partners Shiv Sena and NCP has surfaced once again. A day after NCP MP Amol Kolhe from Shirur Lok Sabha seat said that the Sena must not forget that Uddhav Thackeray is on the CM’s chair only because of Sharad Pawar’s blessings, the saffron party leader and former MP Shivajirao Adhalrao asked Kolhe to refrain from making any statement on their party president. Adhalrao, who was defeated by Kolhe in the last Lok Sabha elections held in 2019, told Kolhe not to forget that he was in the Shiv Sena before joining the NCP.

Adhalrao asked Kolhe to follow the alliance dharma before making such controversial statements. “Do you have the ability to criticize the party from where you grew up? Don’t stoop to a low level and mislead the public,” he said. Adhalrao took strong objection against Kolhe taking all credit for the opening of Khed-Narayangaon bypass in Pune district. He reminded Kolhe that during his tenure as MP he worked hard to get the necessary clearances for the project. Kolhe has always been at loggerheads with Adhalrao ever since he defeated him.

“Kolhe did not bother to put the CM’s photo on the banner. He did not invite me, nor spoke to me about the inauguration of the bypass. Kolhe should not forget that the MVA government is ruling the state, in which Shiv Sena and NCP are the key allies,” said Adhalrao. Incidentally, the bypass was inaugurated twice as both Adhalrao and Kolhe were engaged in taking credit for the same.