Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader ​​Kishor Tiwari moves SC, seeks judicial probe against NCB

​Mumbai: Days after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP ​c​hief Sharad Pawar slammed the BJP​-​led Central government and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) over the ​cruise ​drug case, Shiv Sena leader ​​Kishor Tiwari on Monday moved to the Supreme Court seeking judicial inquiry into affairs of NCB and its officials at Mumbai. Tiwari in the petition has urged the apex court to take suo moto cognizance to protect the fundamental rights of Aryan Khan who has been booked under the NDPS Act by NCB Zonal Office, Mumbai. ​"It is high time the NCB is probed by a top court judge to unravel the truth,​" said Tiwari.

Tiwari said NCB is abusing the position and trying to deprive the basic human rights of the person accused under NDPS Act and by misconstruing the provisions of the law, the poor and innocent people are being put behind the bars.

​"​It is most painful that the Special Court has surprisingly postponed the final disposal of bail application and accused has been subjected to big humiliation and kept in jail in a most undemocratic and illegal way,​" claimed Tiwari. He further charged NCB for its malafide style, approach and vendetta affairs to target the select film celebrity and few models since last two years demanding an inquiry into it.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 01:18 AM IST