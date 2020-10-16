Mumbai: Shiv Sena corporators elected as ward committee chairpersons for three wards

Three Shiv Sena corporators were elected as chairpersons at the ward committee elections held at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

On Friday, election for the post of chairperson for three municipal wards was held at the BMC. There are total 17 ward committees in the civic body and corporators in each committee vote to elect their chairpersons.

Senior Sena corporator, Sujata Patekar got elected as the chairperson for the committee of R Central (Borivli) and R North (Dahisar) by defeating BJP candidate Asavari Patil by two votes.

Sena corporator, Snehal More defeated BJP's Bindu Trivedi by five votes to get elected as the chairperson for N ward (Ghatkopar).

Sena's Deepmala Badhe defeated BJP's Jagruti Patil with one vote to become the chairperson for the committee of S (Bhandup, Kanjurmarg, Powai) and T ward (Mulund).

Likewise to the executive committee elections held earlier this month, corporators from the Congress maintained a neutral stand on Friday and refrained from voting.

Senior Congress corporator and Leader of the Party (LoP) in BMC, Ravi Raja had told FPJ that his party will maintain a neutral stand as they don't want to support the BJP.

Sena has fielded its candidates in 14 seats while BJP has fielded in all the 17 seats. Vishaka Raut, senior Sena corporator and party LoP in BMC have attributed that in five seats BJP candidates will get an one sided victory as they are in the majority which is why Sena has refrained from fielding its candidates from these seats.

The first phase of voting took place on Friday, the remaining phases will be held on Saturday and Monday.