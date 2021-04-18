Mumbai: Shiv Sena and Congress attack BJP ministers at the Centre for allegedly defaming Maharashtra

Shiv Sena Member of the Parliament (MP) Priyanka Chaturvedi targeted the ministers in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre for repeatedly attacking the Maha Vikas Aghadi government during the present coronavirus pandemic. “The screaming squad against Maharashtra is out again, led by troll mantri who represents Maharashtra in the Rajya Sabha. I sincerely think there should be a formal announcement by the prime minister of the empowered GoTM (group of troll mantris) At least, this will give them a sense of purpose in life,’’ she tweeted.

On the other hand, Congress also attacked BJP and questioning the use of ministers elected from Maharashtra at the Centre if they are busy defaming the state to please their leaders in Delhi.

Chaturvedi has been at the forefront to question Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Piyush Goyal on their criticism against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government on various issues, including vaccination, oxygen and Remdesivir.

Chaturvedi tweeted, “The railway minister talking about shameless and petty politics is a bit rich, hypocrisy is supreme. The country would want to know what happened to the 1 lakh COVID-19 beds promised in railways coaches last year? Wasn’t the oxygen coming from Jamnagar for Maharashtra stopped at the border?”

"Shouldn't Indians have equal access to the vaccines manufactured in India?" she asked shortly after, Javadekar, responding to her tweet, pointed out the ‘poor administration of vaccines’ in Maharashtra, which has logged over 23.4 lakh of India's 1.14 crore cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

On its part, Congress, in a tweet, displayed the photos of union ministers, including Nitin Gadkari, Goyal, Javadekar, Ramdas Athawale, Raosaheb Danve and Sanjay Dhotre and asked what is their use if they are indulging in defaming Maharashtra. The ruling partner in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government alleged that these ministers were busy showing their loyalty to the central government leadership while discrediting the state government.