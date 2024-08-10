 Mumbai: Shiv Sena Leader Shrikant Shinde Criticises Uddhav Thackeray's Delhi Visit, Accuses Him Of Betraying Hindutva Ideals For Personal Gains
Shrikant Shinde, the leader of the Shiv Sena group, launched a scathing attack on Uddhav Thackeray on his recent visit to Delhi to meet Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 03:06 AM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena MP from Kalyan, Shrikant Shinde | File Photo

Mumbai: Shrikant Shinde, the leader of the Shiv Sena group, launched a scathing attack on Uddhav Thackeray on his recent visit to Delhi to meet Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. He described Uddhav's visit as “helplessness and selfishness.” Shinde criticized Thackeray for spending three days in Delhi, allegedly to secure the position of Chief Minister by appealing to Congress.

Shinde remarked, "When Shiv Sena Chief Balasaheb Thackeray was alive, leaders from Delhi would come to Matoshree to meet him. But today, Uddhav Thackeray and the Shiv Sena (UBT) have reduced themselves to staying in Delhi for their personal gains." He alleged that Uddhav Thackeray’s current actions are a betrayal of the Hindutva ideology that Balasaheb Thackeray championed.

Shinde also pointed out the absence of Sena UBT MPs during the discussion of the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament. "The Sena UBT, having abandoned the ideals of Hindutva, did not dare to take a stand. In 2019, they betrayed Hindutva, and now in 2024, they are betraying the very people who elected them. Their refusal to engage with the Waqf Bill only underscores their ideological confusion and selfish politics," Shinde said.

On the other hand, BJP Chief Spokesperson Keshav Upadhyay also criticised Uddhav. He said that after spending three days in Delhi, Uddhav Thackeray, who was hoping to reclaim the chief ministership, had to return empty-handed, even after playing second fiddle to the Congress. Despite convening meetings and discussions, Uddhav Thackeray had to come back without receiving anything in return.

