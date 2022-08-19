Mumbai: Shinde rebellion, formation of Shiv Sena-BJP govt & BMC polls dominates Dahi Handi celebrations | Prashant Narvekar

The formation of the Shinde Fadnavis government following the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government after Eknath Shinde led a rebellion and upcoming BMC elections dominated the Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai and Thane. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who visited several places, recalled how he took away 50 legislators including 40 from Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and 10 independents and joined hands with BJP to form what he claims a Shiv Sena BJP government.

Referring to the layers made by Govinda to break the Dahi Handi, Shinde amid cheers and slogan shouting by supporters said, ‘’ We also broke the 50 layer handi one and half months ago (referring to the coup staged by him with 40 Shiv Sena MLAs including himself and 10 independents). You need the skill to break the handi as it is a difficult task. However, due to your (followers) blessings and also of Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe we succeeded to break the 50-layer handi. You should not worry as the layers (the number of legislators) will further increase.’’ Undeterred by the ongoing legal battle and the hearing in the Supreme Court slated for next week, Shinde was at ease and interacted with the Govindas and supporters reiterating that the Shiv Sena BJP government is stable and will complete its tenure of two and half years.

On the other hand, DCM Devendra Fadnavis at Jambhori Maidan, which is a part of Yuva Sena Aaditya Thackeray’s Worli assembly seat, claimed after the formation of the new government there is a relief for all sections. The mood was upbeat as Fadnavis and Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar expressed resolve to win BMC elections defeating the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena. Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has launched a major drive to strengthen party organisation in the wake of the Shinde-led rebellion and retain power in BMC. On other hand, BJP along with the Shinde camp has geared up poll activities to achieve its Mission 2022 to win the Mayoral election by defeating Shiv Sena.

Fadnavis broke the symbolic handi and announced, ‘’Now we will break the cycle of corruption and handi full of scams and corruption and we will do the work of bringing development to the last person through the cycle of development in Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra.’’ He took a dig at Shiv Sena and the Maha Vikas Aghadi government without naming them directly.

Fadnavis said the state government has announced Dahi Handi, the Ganapati festival, and Navratri and upcoming festivals will be celebrated without any curbs. His obvious reference was the imposition of COVID 19 restrictions by the MVA government that led to a lack of celebrations over the last two years.

Shelar reminded Aaditya that he should not forget that he was elected with BJP’s support in the 2019 assembly elections. Shelar, who took over the Mumbai BJP unit, announced that the BJP will not only win BMC elections but across Maharashtra.

However, Aaditya downplayed BJP’s sarcasm and criticism at him saying that ‘’I do not want to comment on ‘’childish’’ politics. My only request to all is don't bring politics into everything.’’

‘’Today is a big day for Dahi Handi celebrations. Let us celebrate that. The last two years were spent tackling the pandemic so we could not celebrate this festival. But this year, Dahi Handi is being celebrated with great enthusiasm, said Aditya Thackeray. I am going to many places. Response is very good,’’ he noted.