Mumbai: Shinde-Fadnavis govt scraps MVA’s decision to increase BMC wards to 236 from 227

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis | (PTI Photo)

In a massive blow to the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the Shinde-Fadnavis cabinet on Wednesday scrapped the former’s decision to increase the number of BMC wards to 236 from 227 citing the 3.8 percent increase in the civic body’s jurisdiction and fast growing urbanisation. The cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was accompanied by the DCM Devendra Fadnavis, decided that the upcoming BMC elections, which are expected to take place in October-November, will be held as per the 2017 ward structure. Similarly, in other municipal corporations, the number of corporators will be revised in proportion to the population.

The MVA cabinet held on November 10 last year had approved an increase in the wards to 236 from 227 in a bid to give more representation to the elected representatives. The previous government had argued that the number of corporators, which was fixed at 227, was done as per the 2001 census and the number of wards was not revised after the 2011 census. The nine wards were increased mainly in the Shiv Sena strongholds including Mumbai city 3, Mumbai eastern suburbs 3 and Mumbai western suburbs 3.

BJP as well as Congress had opposed the increase in the number of wards to 236. BJP in particular had alleged that the MVA decision was taken for the benefit of Shiv Sena. Today’s cabinet decision came a day after the Congress delegation led by former minister Milind Deora urged Fadnavis to cancel new ward boundaries in the interest of fair BMC elections.

Today's decision came days after 63 of the 236 wards were reserved for OBC as per the recent Supreme Court order. BMC May have to take fresh lots as per today's cabinet decision.

