Mumbai: Shinde, Fadnavis cancel Aurangabad visit due to major technical snag in plane

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | File

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday cancelled their Aurangabad visit due to the major technical problem in the plane. Both were to attend the inaugural function of the Advantage Maharashtra expo 2023 at Aurangabad.

Incidentally, both CM and DCM had reached the Mumbai airport and boarded the plane but due to technical snag it could not take off. Thereafter the duo left the airport.

CM & DCM waited at the airport for an hour, ultimately cancelled

Shinde and Fadnavis stayed at the airport for an hour but ultimately cancelled their visit as the technical fault was not repaired. Shinde later through video conference inaugurated the expo and expressed regret for being unable to attend it due to a technical problem in the plane.

Six more ministers were to visit Aurangabad with Shinde and Fadnavis

A total of eight ministers including Mr Shinde and Mr Fadnavis were to attend for this. But when the Mumbai Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister reached the Mumbai airport, it came to light that there was a technical fault in the generator of their plane. The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister have canceled the tour to Aurangabad as the fault cannot be rectified, said the government sources.