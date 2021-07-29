Mumbai: Shilpa Shetty’s mother lodges cheating complaint in Rs 1.6 crore land deal case

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's mother Sunanda has registered a case of cheating and forgery against a man, Sudhakar Ghare, for allegedly cheating her in a property related matter at Raigad, to the tune of ₹1.6 crore. The accused had allegedly claimed that the land was his and had forged the documents, however, when the scam came to light and Sunanda asked him to return the money, he failed to do so. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code after the court ordered the police to register a case.

Shashikant Mane, senior inspector of Juhu Police said that the matter is dated two years old, when the complainant, Sunanda had purchased the land in Karjat from a man named Sudhakar. Then, Sudhakar had claimed that the land belonged to him, had drawn forged papers in his name and fraudulently sold the property, which was never his, to the complainant for ₹1.6 crore.

When the complainant learnt about it, she immediately asked Sudhakar to return the money, which he did not oblige and Sunanda approached the local court to intervene and register a case. On Wednesday, the honourable court ordered Juhu Police to register a case acting on Sunanda Shetty's complaint, following which a case of cheating and forgery was lodged against Sudhakar, added Mane.

In her complaint, Sunanda Shetty said that when she approached Sudhakar, he allegedly claimed to be connected to political leaders and asked her to approach the higher authorities to take any action. While police are investigating the matter, no arrests have been made nor any summons have been issued to the accused.

Senior inspector Mane said that this property cheating matter is not remotely connected to the complainant's businessman son-in-law Raj Kundra's case, who has been apprehended for his role in the pornography racket.