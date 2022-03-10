Mumbai: Shilpa Shetty, sister, mother appeal against summons in cheating case

Actor Shilpa Shetty, her sister Shamita Shetty and mother Sunanda Shetty have moved a sessions court in Dindoshi against a summons issued to them by a magistrate court recently in a cheating case filed against them by a businessman Parhad Amra.

The automobile businessman had filed a complaint on non-repayment of a loan of Rs. 21 lakhs taken in 2015 by Shilpa’s father Surendra Shetty who he passed away in 2016 before repaying the loan. The businessman claims the trio, who were in the know of the loan, had refused to pay it back.



Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 09:53 PM IST