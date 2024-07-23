Mumbai Shares Fraud: CA Loses ₹2.5 Crore In 2 Months | File Photo

A 65-year-old chartered accountant from Shivaji Park was duped of Rs2.51 crore in shares investment fraud in two months. On February 21, the complainant was watching an advertisement on the internet regarding shares trading. He clicked on a link provided in the advertisement after which his mobile number got added to a WhatsApp group where some “experts” were imparting information about buying and selling of stocks.

On March 25, he was made to download a trading app and register his bank account details on the same. The complainant then began trading through the said app and he could his returns and profits on the said app after which the victim trusted the scammers. The scammers had promised 300 to 600% returns on investments and trusting them, the man ended up investing Rs2.51 crores in multiple transactions, police said.

The complainant could see his earnings of Rs7.40 crore on the app. However, his requests to withdraw the said amount from the app were denied. He then tried contacting the scammers, who refused to respond to his calls and messages. The complainant later approached the police and got an offence registered. He has provided details of the WhatsApp group floated by the scammers, their contact details, bogus web link details and transaction details to the police in his complaint.

The police have registered a case under sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using genuine a forged) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.