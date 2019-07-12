Mumbai: Sharad Pawar, Prakash Ambedkar to depose before panel

Mumbai: The Bhima-Koregaon judicial commission will now hold its hearings in Pune due to want of better infrastructure in Mumbai. The decision has also been taken as most of the witnesses whom the government will call for deposition are in and around Pune. According to the sources, Justice (retd) JN Patel and Sumit Mullick, the state’s chief information commissioner, will now ask the state to call on their witnesses. This will include police officers, who have filed their affidavits, political leaders, activists, locals and others.

“Sharad Pawar has filed an affidavit and the commission will have to call him, along with Prakash Ambedkar, the chief of the Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh. Ambedkar also represented a witness, MN Kamble, as a lawyer. As per the FIR registered immediately after the incident, Milind Ekbote and Manohar Bhide allegedly masterminded the attack. Months after the riots, the Maharashtra government appointed a two-member judicial commission, comprising Justice Patel and former chief secretary Mullick.