Mumbai: Sharad Pawar opposes govt’s move to provide 300 flats to legislators, wants its allotment under quota at specified rates

After strong reactions from various stakeholders and political parties, the NCP chief Sharad Pawar has opposed the announcements by the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad to give 300 flats to legislators mainly from rural areas at Goregaon. Even though Awhad has clarified that these homes will be provided under the high-income category costing Rs 1 crore and above, Pawar is clearly opposed to providing homes to the legislators going out of the way.

Pawar however, said that the legislators can be provided homes from the specific quota which is generally carved out to enable allotment of homes in housing projects under various categories. He opined that the homes should be given as per the rates applicable under the quota.

Pawar said he will soon speak to Awhad and other ministers to convey his views in this regard. Awhad will soon meet to explain the government’s proposal. Awhad has reiterated that the 300 flats will be provided from the housing projects developed by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority and it won’t be free of cost.

Earlier, a couple of youths and representatives of NGOs had slammed the government on this issue demanding that the government should pay attention to the problems faced by the farmers and working class. A Congress legislator Zheeshan Siddique had said that no MLA should be given such benefits when the common man is homeless. ‘’No MLA with a conscience should accept this,’’ he added.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 10:48 PM IST