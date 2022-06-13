Mumbai: Sharad Pawar expresses strong displeasure over Sanjay Raut’s move to name and shame independents | PTI File Photo

Days after the humiliating defeat of Shiv Sena’s second nominee Sanjay Pawar in the Rajya Sabha election, the Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Monday held a marathon meeting with party ministers and senior leaders to discuss factors that led to the major embarrassment of MVA and necessary precautions to be taken by three ruling partners to ensure the victory of its six nominees in the state council elections for 10 seats slated for June 20. Pawar, who had said that he was not shocked by BJP winning three seats, expressed strong displeasure over the Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s move to name and shame a few independents for voting for BJP and terming them traitors.

A senior NCP Minister told the Free Press Journal, ‘’Pawar was seriously displeased with Raut’s remarks against independents as he claimed they were unwarranted especially when their votes are needed in the state council election for the victory of MVA’s six nominees. NCP chief insisted that such statements should be avoided and asked the party ministers along with Shiv Sena and Congress ministers and leaders to reach out to independents and smaller parties to ensure their support. Pawar was of the firm view with proper coordination MVA can outwit BJP.’’

Further, Pawar told the ministers that the ruling parties should not waste time in addressing the various issues including allocation of adequate funds raised by independents, smaller parties and legislators of NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress. ‘’ The MVA ministers led by the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should meet the legislators individually and sort out their grievances on a priority basis to avoid resentment. The legislators cannot be neglected to ensure smooth functioning of the MVA government to complete its five-year tenure,’’ said another minister.

Further, Pawar insisted that the three parties should avoid making statements against each other as BJP is ready to step up its attack against the MVA government.