Mumbai: 'Sharad Pawar did black magic on Uddhav Thackeray,' says Maharashtra BJP chief Bawankule

'Sharad Pawar did black magic on Uddhav Thackeray,' says Maharashtra BJP chief Bawankule | Twitter/@KailashOnline

Mumbai: Days after Shinde camp minister Mr Abdul Sattar used derogatory remarks against NCP MP Ms Supriya Sule, on Friday it was the state BJP chief Mr Chandrashekhar Bawankule who stoked a new controversy. Bawankule claimed that NCP president Mr Sharad Pawar purportedly did black magic on the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Mr Uddhav Thackeray after 2019 assembly elections and he got trapped into it.

‘’Entire country and the state knows who is the fake godman doing black magic? (Without naming Mr Sharad Pawar). Once someone comes under Sharad Pawar's control, he cannot be released,’’ he claimed. Mr Bawankule was speaking at Satara in the presence of party legislators Mr Abhaysinh Raje Bhosale and Mr Jayakumar Gore.

'BJP and Shinde camp will win more than 200 assembly seats in Maharashtra'- Bawankule

Mr Bawankule did not stop here. He further added, ‘’Two and half years ago the government was formed due to dishonesty. Black magic was done on Uddhav Thackeray, he was trapped, and without thinking anything he formed alliance with the NCP. However, we have become alert now. State NCP chief Jayant Patil should stop thinking about coming to power again. BJP and Shinde camp will win more than 200 assembly seats in Maharashtra.’’

Mr Bawankule’s remark against Mr Pawar evoked angry reactions from NCP and Shiv Sena UBT.

The state NCP chief spokesperson Mr Mahesh Tapase slammed Mr Bawankule saying that he should first get his brain checked and then speak."Black magic, fake godman are no words used in civilised culture. If you want to do politics, do politics on the issues,’’ he said.

‘’Bawankule must have forgotten which government brought the anti-black magic law in Maharashtra. Sharad Pawar has a grip on Maharashtra. By freeing Shiv Sena from the grip of a communal party like you (BJP), Pawar was instrumental in Uddhav Thackeray becoming the chief minister of Maha Vikas Aghadi government,’’ said Mr Tapase.

Sanjay Raut slams Bawankule

The Shiv Sena UBT MP Mr Sanjay Raut slammed Mr Bawankule saying that ‘’It is the job of BJP leaders to make controversial statements against Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray and get publicity. This means they don't have anything to show through their work. If they want to gain publicity by slinging mud at us, they should stop it."

‘’Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray are key leaders in the country. They are making such statements about our leadership because they have unlimited power in their hands. I don't know what he said, I got this information from the media. However, no one should make such statements. We don't, and neither should you. If you make such statements, then we will counter them,’’ said Mr Raut.

NCP legislator Mr Nilesh Lanke condemns Mr Bawankule’s remarks against Mr Pawar

‘’Sharad Pawar is the jewel of Maharashtra. Pawar has a lion's share in the development of Maharashtra. When there were calamities like floods or earthquakes in Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar came to provide relief. He tried to get Maharashtra out of the crisis,’’ he noted.

Shiv Sena UBT legislator Mr Bhaskar Jadhav accused BJP of doublespeak. ‘’On one hand BJP leaders say that bitterness and hatred should end but on the other hand they make such statements to fuel hatred,’’ he claimed.