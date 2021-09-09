Mumbai: Sharad Pawar and CM Uddhav Thackeray to meet today - Here's what they are likely to discuss

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar will meet today on 12.30 pm at Varsha.

The leaders are likely to discuss the nomination of 12 MLCs in upper house, coordination among of MVA partners, COVID-19 situation in the state, farms laws, changes in the Banking Regulation Act, OBC and Maratha quota likely to be discussed.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 4,174 new coronavirus cases and 65 fresh fatalities on Wednesday, taking the tally of infections to 64,97,872 and the toll to 1,37,962, a health department official said.

With 4,155 patients getting discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries climbed to 63,08,491, leaving the state with 47,880 active cases, he said.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra had reported 3,898 new coronavirus infections and 86 fatalities.

There are currently 3,07,913 people in home isolation in the state and another 1,937 in institutional quarantine, the official said.

Maharashtra's coronavirus recovery rate stands at 97.09 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

The number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state rose to 5,53,38,772, of which 1,79,408 samples were examined in the past 24 hours. On Tuesday, 1,59,889 swab samples were tested in Maharashtra.

Ahmednagar district reported the highest 786 new infections, followed by Pune district at 529. Ahmednagar also reported the highest 12 fatalities among the districts during the day, he said.

Among the eight regions of Maharashtra, Pune reported the highest 1,669 new cases followed by 990 infections in the Mumbai region.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 11:30 AM IST