Mumbai: SGNP ready to welcome two new 'Kings of the jungle' from Gujarat by month-end

The Lion Safari at Sanjay Gandhi National Mark is expected to get a new pair of lions from Gujarat’s Sakkarbaug Zoo by the end of November, said Maharashtra Forest Minister Mr Sudhir Mungantiwar. The pair that is arriving is estimated to be around 5-years-old.
Transfers approved by CZA
The transfer of a pair of lions (male and female) from Sakkarbaug Zoological Park in Gujarat to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) has been already approved by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA).
The Sakkarbaug Zoological Garden, also known as the Junagadh Zoo, sprawls across an area of 84-hectares in Junagadh, Gujarat and provides Asiatic lions for the Indian and the international endangered species captive breeding program.
In October, a 17-year-old lion named Ravindra passed away due to old age at SGNP. He had arrived at SGNP from Bengaluru’s Bannerghatta zoo in 2009.
