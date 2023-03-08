Mumbai: Sextortionists seek to blackmail 59-year-old man, complaint registered

Photo: Representative Image

A sextortionist sought to blackmail a 59-year-old man into paying Rs 51,000, threatening to share a nude video of him to those in his contact list if he refused to comply with the demand, according to a complaint lodged with Bandra police.

The complaint adds to the large number of sextortion cases in the city, which have seen a 44 per cent rise last year, compared to 2021, according to statistics of the Mumbai Police.

Victim had received message from an unknown number

The victim was at home on March 4, when he received a message from an unknown WhatsApp number, where the display picture was that of a woman, according to Bandra police. The man, who was in the washroom, then called the number but was trapped into making a video call during which the woman indulged in obscene conversation and then disconnected the call, according to the complaint.

The complainant then received a call from another person using a different number, following which an obscene video was shared with him.

Caller demanded ₹51,000 from victim

The caller then said that he has the complainant's contact list and asked for ₹51,000. The 59-year-old man received another such call from another unknown number. The man then approached the police and lodged a complaint.

The police have registered a case on charges of acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention, creating fear of injury to commit extortion, identity theft, cheating by impersonation by using computer resource and publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit acts in electronic form under the sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

Encourage citizens to report such instances: Police

“We register cases whenever we get any complaint and make all effort to trace and arrest the culprits. We encourage citizens to report such instances to police as early as possible. The citizens should not get intimidated by such fraudsters and should report the matter to the police," said the deputy commissioner of police (cyber crime) Dr Balsingh Rajput.

Mumbai Police's statistics reveal that last year 78 cases of sextortion were registered in the city, compared to 54 cases registered in 2021.

Sextortion cases

2022

Cases registered - 78

Cases detected - 25

Persons arrested - 34



2021

Cases registered - 54

Cases detected - 30

Persons arrested - 52