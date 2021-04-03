Mumbai: 'Sextortionist' shares victim’s sexual videos with his fiancee after being denied money

The Malabar Hill police have registered an offence of extortion after a 27-year-old diamond businessman from Walkeshwar was lured into "sextortion" and was forced to pay extortion amount. The accused befriended the victim on Facebook (FB) and encouraged him to perform sexual acts before camera, when the victim refused to continue paying extortion money, the accused shared the videos with his fiancee.

According to the police, recently a woman sent a friend request to the victim, after he accepted her request they started chatting and shared their contact number. On Wednesday evening the accused person called him and performed sexual acts before him and encouraged him to perform sexual acts before the camera and recorded the entire act.

As soon as the call ended, the victim was shocked to receive a video of their conversation with extortion demands. The accused threatened to send the video to his relatives and friends.

When the victim refused, the accused sent the video to his fiancee, his relatives and friends and demanded Rs 21,500 for deleting the videos. The victim paid Rs 5000 however, when he realized that the demands will never end, he approached the police.

"Following the complaint we have registered an offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section for extortion (384), publishing obscene material and criminal intimidation (506) and our investigation is underway," said an official.