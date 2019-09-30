Mumbai: Sex racket busted in Andheri, 3 held

Mumbai: Crime branch unit 10 has busted a sex trade racket operational in an Andheri-based hotel and arrested three people. Women of Indian and foreign origin were exploited for sex trade, revealed the investigation.

Police have also rescued two minor girls who were forced into this and said this racket was publicised by using key words related to sex on the internet.

According to police, acting on a tip-off from police informers, late on Saturday night, crime branch police raided a hotel. Police learnt that sex trade was being operated from Hotel Royal Elite in Andheri (E).

During investigation, it was also revealed that the accused had used key words like ‘Mumbai escorts’, ‘VIP Celebrity’ and ‘Hot GF’, which would direct a probable customer to their website.

On Saturday, police had sent policemen posing as a customer and raided the hotel. During the raids, police rescued two minors and arrested three men — Karan Naman Yadav alias Gulli, Santosh Yadav and Ashok Yadav.

Further investigation revealed that Gulli used to run the racket by soliciting customers online through several mobile phone numbers. Moreover, he would promise Indian and foreign nationals of providing women of their choice— be it Indian or foreigner for sex.

The arrested accused used to engage in human trafficking for pushing them into prostitution, only to mint money. They used to send objectionable photos of these trafficked women, including minors, to the probable customers, who used to choose from the given photos.

The accused contacted women of Indian and foreign origin who were in dire need of money and then force them into prostitution.

Police also seized eight SIM cards and Rs 16,000 cash and are on the lookout for two others— Samir and Amar Yadav. Meanwhile, the arrested trio was remanded in police custody till October 4.