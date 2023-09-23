Mumbai: ‘Several Key Changes Will Be Brought In To Boost Cooperative Sector,’ Says Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah | File Photo

Mumbai: Describing the cooperative sector as the key sector for the financial inclusion of masses and decentralised production, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is also the Union Minister for Cooperation, said that several key changes will be brought in to boost the sector very soon.

Shah, who delivered the Lakshmanrao Inamdar memorial lecture jointly organized by the Sahakar Bharati and the Mumbai University, said that the Cooperative sector strives to achieve the golden mean between the capitalist and the socialist economic thought and the Modi government, that has successfully brought in over 60 crore marginalized individuals into the economic mainstream, shall soon bring in key changes in the rules and regulations to given an impetus to the sector.

The home minister, who arrived in the city at around 2.45pm spent five hours in the city visiting Ganesh mandals including the Lalbagcha Raja and also spent about an hour in discussions behind closed doors with the CM Eknath Shinde and DCM Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday.

Discussions on LS candidates?

Sources close to development said that in his discussion with DCM Fadnavis, Shah discussed a few key Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. At least four new faces were discussed as probable Lok Sabha candidates at the meeting. The list includes Ujjwal Nikam, former IGP Pratap Dighavkar, Madhuri Dixit and Sunil Deodhar. Nikam, who is known for his handling of the Mumbai Bomb Blast and 26/11 Mumbai attack cases, is likely to be BJP candidate from Jalgaon, while Dighavkar was recently inducted into the party as a probable candidate for the Dhule Lok Sabha seat. Sunil Deodhar, a former RSS Pracharak and BJP national secretary is likely to get the party's nomination from Pune and Madhuri Dixit can get nomination from Mumbai, the sources said. A few other names too are likely to have been discussed which may come up as a surprise before the elections, sources said.