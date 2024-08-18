 Mumbai: Sessions Court Sentences Taxi Driver To 6 Months Of Imprisonment In 2014 Bus Attack Case
Identified as Ashok Dhuriya, a resident of Colaba, he was arrested on July 18 and granted bail the next day but soon fled. After eight years, he was arrested in January 2022 and got bail in April. He claimed to have been booked wrongly.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 11:45 AM IST
Sessions Court | X

Mumbai: Ten years after a taxi driver attacked and threatened a bus driver, the sessions court has sentenced him to six months imprisonment with a fine of Rs 20,000.

About The Case

As per the complaint lodged by bus driver Mukesh Bobade, on July 14, 2014, he was operating on the Bandra Reclamation-RC Church route. Near the Colaba post office, he couldn’t pass as a taxi was parked on the road. Despite honking several times, the taxi didn’t budge. It moved after some time but its driver intercepted the bus after the Afghan Church, got off with an iron rod, and hit the bus, breaking its headlight. Its driver threatened the bus driver and fled.

Identified as Ashok Dhuriya, a resident of Colaba, he was arrested on July 18 and granted bail the next day but soon fled. After eight years, he was arrested in January 2022 and got bail in April. He claimed to have been booked wrongly. The court, however, held that the evidence reveals that he brought his taxi in front of the bus, which amounts to wrongful restraint.

