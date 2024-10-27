 Mumbai: Sessions Court Sentences Life Imprisonment To 33-Year-Old For Killing Drug-Addict Brother
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Sessions Court Sentences Life Imprisonment To 33-Year-Old For Killing Drug-Addict Brother

Mumbai: Sessions Court Sentences Life Imprisonment To 33-Year-Old For Killing Drug-Addict Brother

A sessions court has sentenced a 33-year-old man from Kanjurmarg to life imprisonment for killing his younger brother in 2018 due to the latter's drug addiction and other similar vices.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 03:24 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai District and Sessions court, Mumbai | File Image

Mumbai: A sessions court has sentenced a 33-year-old man from Kanjurmarg to life imprisonment for killing his younger brother in 2018 due to the latter's drug addiction and other similar vices.

According to the prosecution, the convict, Hemant, worked at a milk center, while the victim, Sainath, was associated with a Bhajan group and eked out his livelihood through it. It was claimed that Sainath had several vices like smoking, drug and tobacco addiction, which Hemant didn't like. The duo had frequent quarrels owing to this.

Reportedly, the victim also suffered from psychosis and had undergone treatment in a psychiatric hospital between 2012 and 2018. In 2013, he was booked for assaulting one of the family members after taking drugs.

On April 12, 2018, the convict didn't go to work as he was unwell. In the evening, Sainath came back home and started spitting tobacco, leading to a heated exchange between the two. Early next morning, an enraged Hemant hit Sainath with a cement brick. The former was arrested on the same day and has remained in prison since then.

FPJ Shorts
Charaideo & Dibrugarh: Joint Military Intelligence And Assam Police Operation Targets ULFA (I) OGWs, Multiple Arrests Made
Charaideo & Dibrugarh: Joint Military Intelligence And Assam Police Operation Targets ULFA (I) OGWs, Multiple Arrests Made
Mumbai: 26-Year-Old Pizza Delivery Executive Stabs Man In Kurla Over Argument; Case Filed
Mumbai: 26-Year-Old Pizza Delivery Executive Stabs Man In Kurla Over Argument; Case Filed
MeitY Issues Advisory To Social Media Platforms To Combat Hoax Bomb Threats
MeitY Issues Advisory To Social Media Platforms To Combat Hoax Bomb Threats
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's Ashish Shelar Calls For Mahayuti's Support For Amit Thackeray In Mahim
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's Ashish Shelar Calls For Mahayuti's Support For Amit Thackeray In Mahim
Read Also
Mumbai: Sessions Court Suspends Sentence, Grants Bail To Sanjay Raut In Defamation Case Filed By BJP...
article-image

Public prosecutor Ashwini Raikar examined six witnesses, including their mother. As she didn't support the prosecution, she was declared hostile. During the cross-examination, it was pointed out that there were only three of them – the mother and both the sons – in the house and that no one else could have hit him.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 26-Year-Old Pizza Delivery Executive Stabs Man In Kurla Over Argument; Case Filed

Mumbai: 26-Year-Old Pizza Delivery Executive Stabs Man In Kurla Over Argument; Case Filed

MeitY Issues Advisory To Social Media Platforms To Combat Hoax Bomb Threats

MeitY Issues Advisory To Social Media Platforms To Combat Hoax Bomb Threats

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's Ashish Shelar Calls For Mahayuti's Support For Amit...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's Ashish Shelar Calls For Mahayuti's Support For Amit...

Mumbai: 41-Year-Old Woman Undergoes City's First Trans-Axillary Double Valve Replacement At...

Mumbai: 41-Year-Old Woman Undergoes City's First Trans-Axillary Double Valve Replacement At...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Asks Ghosalkar Family To...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Asks Ghosalkar Family To...