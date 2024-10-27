Mumbai: Sessions Court Sentences Life Imprisonment To 33-Year-Old For Killing Drug-Addict Brother

Mumbai District and Sessions court, Mumbai | File Image

Mumbai: A sessions court has sentenced a 33-year-old man from Kanjurmarg to life imprisonment for killing his younger brother in 2018 due to the latter's drug addiction and other similar vices.

According to the prosecution, the convict, Hemant, worked at a milk center, while the victim, Sainath, was associated with a Bhajan group and eked out his livelihood through it. It was claimed that Sainath had several vices like smoking, drug and tobacco addiction, which Hemant didn't like. The duo had frequent quarrels owing to this.

Reportedly, the victim also suffered from psychosis and had undergone treatment in a psychiatric hospital between 2012 and 2018. In 2013, he was booked for assaulting one of the family members after taking drugs.

On April 12, 2018, the convict didn't go to work as he was unwell. In the evening, Sainath came back home and started spitting tobacco, leading to a heated exchange between the two. Early next morning, an enraged Hemant hit Sainath with a cement brick. The former was arrested on the same day and has remained in prison since then.

Public prosecutor Ashwini Raikar examined six witnesses, including their mother. As she didn't support the prosecution, she was declared hostile. During the cross-examination, it was pointed out that there were only three of them – the mother and both the sons – in the house and that no one else could have hit him.