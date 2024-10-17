 Mumbai: Sessions Court Sentences 60-Year-Old Businessman & His 29-Yr-Old Son To One Year For Attacking On-Duty Policeman In 2018
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Sessions Court Sentences 60-Year-Old Businessman & His 29-Yr-Old Son To One Year For Attacking On-Duty Policeman In 2018

Mumbai: Sessions Court Sentences 60-Year-Old Businessman & His 29-Yr-Old Son To One Year For Attacking On-Duty Policeman In 2018

The sessions court noted, “Such incidents are on the rise, making it difficult for public servants to discharge their duties. This requires deterrent punishment to serve as a precedent,” the court said.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 11:17 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

Mumbai: A 60-year-old businessman from Kemps Corner, Rudrapal Agrawal, and his 29-year-old son Tushar have been sentenced to one year simple imprisonment for assaulting an on-duty policeman in May 2018.

The sessions court noted, “Such incidents are on the rise, making it difficult for public servants to discharge their duties. This requires deterrent punishment to serve as a precedent,” the court said.

The court, however, granted leniency considering the age of the elderly businessman and the fact that his son is the only earning member in the family. At the centre of the case was a property dispute between Rudrapal and his brother Ashokkumar.

Read Also
Raveena Tandon Says Mob Attacked Richa Chadha In Mumbai A Day After Assaulting Her: 'She Had To Pay...
article-image

About The Case

FPJ Shorts
Haryana: BJP Leader Nayab Singh Saini To Take Oath As Chief Minister In Presence Of PM Modi, Key Allies Today
Haryana: BJP Leader Nayab Singh Saini To Take Oath As Chief Minister In Presence Of PM Modi, Key Allies Today
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Sameer Wankhede Likely To Join Shinde Sena, Contest From Mumbai's Dharavi Seat
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Sameer Wankhede Likely To Join Shinde Sena, Contest From Mumbai's Dharavi Seat
India-Canada Row: Shares Of Indian Companies With Stakes In North American Country Including TCS, Infosys React
India-Canada Row: Shares Of Indian Companies With Stakes In North American Country Including TCS, Infosys React
How Many Ducks Have Virat Kohli Scored While Batting At No 3 Spot For India In Test? Check Stats
How Many Ducks Have Virat Kohli Scored While Batting At No 3 Spot For India In Test? Check Stats

On May 15, 2018, police subinspector Vinod Kamble was on duty at 9 pm when Ashokkumar called the police station seeking help, alleging that Rudrapal was assaulting him. Realising the seriousness of the call, the team visited his house, finding that there had been a confrontation between the two brothers and family members. Kamble and his team members tried to intervene and pacify both sides but Rudrapal became agitated.

On being asked to come to the police station, Rudrapal and Tushar allegedly abused and slapped Kamble. Additional public prosecutor Ratnavali Patil examined nine witnesses and contended that the accused not only obstructed Kamble and his colleagues in the discharge of their duties but also inflicted injuries upon Kamble and committed criminal intimidation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Sameer Wankhede Likely To Join Shinde Sena, Contest From Mumbai's...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Sameer Wankhede Likely To Join Shinde Sena, Contest From Mumbai's...

Mumbai: ED Attaches ₹85 Crore In Assets In Shivajirao Bhosale Sahakari Bank Money Laundering Case

Mumbai: ED Attaches ₹85 Crore In Assets In Shivajirao Bhosale Sahakari Bank Money Laundering Case

Mumbai: Sessions Court Sentences 60-Year-Old Businessman & His 29-Yr-Old Son To One Year For...

Mumbai: Sessions Court Sentences 60-Year-Old Businessman & His 29-Yr-Old Son To One Year For...

Sujata Setia's 'The Thousand Cuts': Interdisciplinary Photographic Study Showcases Patterns Of...

Sujata Setia's 'The Thousand Cuts': Interdisciplinary Photographic Study Showcases Patterns Of...

Pre-Election Schemes Will Not Dent State Finances: ICRA

Pre-Election Schemes Will Not Dent State Finances: ICRA