Mumbai: Sessions Court Sentences 60-Year-Old Businessman & His 29-Yr-Old Son To One Year For Attacking On-Duty Policeman In 2018

Representative Photo

Mumbai: A 60-year-old businessman from Kemps Corner, Rudrapal Agrawal, and his 29-year-old son Tushar have been sentenced to one year simple imprisonment for assaulting an on-duty policeman in May 2018.

The sessions court noted, “Such incidents are on the rise, making it difficult for public servants to discharge their duties. This requires deterrent punishment to serve as a precedent,” the court said.

The court, however, granted leniency considering the age of the elderly businessman and the fact that his son is the only earning member in the family. At the centre of the case was a property dispute between Rudrapal and his brother Ashokkumar.

About The Case

On May 15, 2018, police subinspector Vinod Kamble was on duty at 9 pm when Ashokkumar called the police station seeking help, alleging that Rudrapal was assaulting him. Realising the seriousness of the call, the team visited his house, finding that there had been a confrontation between the two brothers and family members. Kamble and his team members tried to intervene and pacify both sides but Rudrapal became agitated.

On being asked to come to the police station, Rudrapal and Tushar allegedly abused and slapped Kamble. Additional public prosecutor Ratnavali Patil examined nine witnesses and contended that the accused not only obstructed Kamble and his colleagues in the discharge of their duties but also inflicted injuries upon Kamble and committed criminal intimidation.