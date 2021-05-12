Mumbai: Sessions court rejects bail application of driver who tried to run a truck over cop

Mumbai, May 12: A sessions court on Tuesday rejected the bail pleas of a truck driver and its cleaner who are booked for trying to run a truck over a police constable in Sewri area when he tried to stop them for not wearing a mask.

The duo had been booked for an attempt to murder and assault or criminal force on public servants to deter from discharging duty.

Additional Public Prosecutor Sumesh Panjwani had opposed their bail pleas on the ground that the offence is serious as they had tried to run over the constable with a heavy vehicle. The duo had sought bail stating that the informant was not injured and that it is a cooked-up story.

Additional Sessions Judge SS Nagur said in her order that the offence is against a police constable and the nature of weapon used is a truck which they tried to run over the informant.