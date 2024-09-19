Mumbai: Sessions Court Grants Bail To Woman Booked For Poisoning Husband, Mother-In-Law | Representative pic

The sessions court on Wednesday granted bail to Kavita Shah, who allegedly killed her husband, Kamalkant Shah, a Santacruz-based businessman, and mother-in-law, Sarladevi, by giving them food laced with arsenic and thallium in August and September 2022.

The accused had moved a bail plea through her lawyer Rahul Arote on July 25. The application was allowed on Wednesday, however, the detailed order will be made available later.

As per the case, Kavita was in a relationship with Hitesh Jain, who too is an accused in the shocking crime. Kamalkant became seriously-ill and died on September 19, 2022, while his mother, Sarla, passed away on August 13 that year. The post-mortem revealed metal poisoning as the cause of the deaths. Subsequently, the complaint was filed by Kamalakant’s sister and the ensuing investigation revealed the unbelievable modus operandi.

The prosecution argued that both the victims exhibited poisoning symptoms and that the medical reports detected arsenic and thallium in their bodies. This counts as established evidence to hold Kavita and Jain responsible for the crime, the prosecution argued. The applicant (Kavita) was the only one insisting on not carrying out the blood tests, it pointed out.

Earlier, the prosecution had said that Jain was Kamalkant's friend as the duo was in the garment business and stayed in Vile Parle. Jain and Kavita were in a relationship for over a decade due to which there were frequent fights between the deceased spouse and her. The prosecution claimed that Kavita and Jain both wanted to get married and also usurp Kamalkant’s property hence they conspired to kill him.

Case details

Kavita Shah allegedly had an affair with Hitesh Jain

He was friend of her husband Kamalkant

Kavita, Jain wanted to get married, usurp victim's property, says prosecution

Hence, she allegedly started given food laced with arsenic, thallium to victims