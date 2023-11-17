 Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Exoneration To 26-Year-Old Lawyer In Alleged 2014 Ragging Case
The lawyer was summoned by the magistrate court to face the prosecution in 2022, which he had challenged before the sessions court

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Friday, November 17, 2023, 12:36 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

The sessions court refused to exonerate the 26-year-old lawyer from the prosecution initiated for allegedly ragging his classmate in 2014. The lawyer was summoned by the magistrate court to face the prosecution in 2022, which he had challenged before the sessions court.

As per the complaint registered by the victim, she was studying in law college along with the applicant and two other accused. It is alleged that on September 16, 2014, during a lecture and presentation, the accused started misbehaving in the class. One of the accused threw a shoe towards the other but hit the victim, causing her to become unconscious.

When the parents went to complain to the principal, no action was taken; instead, the accused mocked the victim. Hence, the victim's father approached the police, but since no action was taken, the victim's father approached the high court, and a case was registered. However, during the probe, the police dropped the name of the lawyer, and the case was registered against the others. In 2016, the magistrate court asked the police to probe the role of the lawyer as well. The police submitted its report only in 2020, wherein they excluded the lawyer's name.

The magistrate court was not satisfied with the police report and issued summons to the lawyer to face the prosecution based on the evidence available on the record. The sessions court upheld the order of the magistrate court, observing that the magistrate court has the power to add anyone as an accused upon satisfaction of prima facie evidence, even if the person is not initially added as an accused in the case.

