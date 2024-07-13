Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To RKE Builders Partners Over Failure To Handover Flats Since 2016

Mumbai: No Anticipatory Bail To Builder Duo As Buyers Wait For Flats Since 2016 | Representative image

Flat purchasers have every right to know how their deposits were being utilised by the developer, observed the sessions court, while refusing to grant anticipatory bail to two partners of RKE Builders and Developers as they failed to handover flats as per the 2016 deadline.

The sessions court was hearing the anticipatory bail pleas of Ramesh Gada, 57, and Mukesh Nandu, 53. They claimed that they were inducted in the partnership firm in 2010 and that all the affairs were managed by Rajendra Singhvi, Kamlesh Khandor and Saurabh Kubadia. All of them were booked on the complaint of those who bought flats in the Shri Ganesh co-operative housing society, Andheri, which was redeveloped by the accused.

The duo claimed that the plot under development was declared as a slum by the BMC. However, RKE Builders had already started the project and handed over it to the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). In September 2017, the SRA issued a stop work notice. The accused claimed that the project was registered with RERA and that its completion date is December 2025.

They contended that all the purchasers have been allotted their respective units as per registered sale agreement executed by RKE Builders. The construction work is completed up to 19 floors. Thus, there is no element of cheating nor there is any breach of trust, they asserted.

Additional sessions judge NP Mehta underlined that the accused have to prove that there is no malafide intent in not delivering the flats. “The developer has to satisfy that the deposits collected by them were not sufficient for them to construct the building. Hence, there is delay in giving possession to flat buyers,” said the judge. RKE Builders and Developers has accepted 80% as advance from buyers. However, till date the construction of the building is not complete, the court said.

It continued that there is reasonable apprehension on part of the buyers that their money has been siphoned off. In order to collect vital information about the deposits and their utilisation, the duo's police custody is required, the court added.