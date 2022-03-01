e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 07:40 PM IST

Mumbai: Sessions court denies anticipatory bail to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya’s son Neil Somaiya

Somaiya had approached the court after the arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of Nationalist Congress Party leader and state cabinet minister Nawab Malik with a money laundering charge.
Bhavna Uchil
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya | PTI

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya | PTI

Advertisement

A sessions court on Tuesday denied anticipatory bail to Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya’s son Neil Somaiya after he sought in his plea a 72-hour notice from the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) if it intends to arrest him. A detailed order is yet to be made available.

Somaiya had approached the court after the arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of Nationalist Congress Party leader and state cabinet minister Nawab Malik with a money laundering charge. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had recently made allegations against the younger Somaiya in connection with irregularities in a slum redevelopment project and had even called for his arrest. An FIR is yet to be registered against Neil.

ALSO READ

Mumbai: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya’s son seeks pre-arrest bail Mumbai: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya’s son seeks pre-arrest bail

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 07:41 PM IST
Advertisement