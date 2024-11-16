Mumbai: Sessions Court Convicts 23-Year-Old Garment Factory Worker Of Culpable Homicide For Killing Colleague In Scuffle

Mumbai District and Sessions court, Mumbai | File Image

Mumbai: A garment factory worker who killed his colleague with a pair of scissors has been convicted of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The deceased had intervened in a fight between the convict and another worker.

All the workers used to sleep at the factory, in Vakola. The convict, Abdulla Purkait, 23, a resident of West Bengal, got angry when his colleague Meenajul Mustkin Gayan’s leg hit his head while they were all asleep, on December 4, 2022.

Purkait picked up a pair of scissors and tried to attack Gayan, but another worker, Najbul Hussain Gaji, intervened and tried to pacify him. In the scuffle, Gaji was stabbed with the scissors. He was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries the next day. Purkait was arrested on December 7, 2022.

The sessions court on Thursday did not convict Purkait for murder but held him guilty for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, observing that there was no intention to kill the victim. He has been sentenced to four years’ imprisonment.