 Mumbai: Sessions Court Convicts 23-Year-Old Garment Factory Worker Of Culpable Homicide For Killing Colleague In Scuffle
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Sessions Court Convicts 23-Year-Old Garment Factory Worker Of Culpable Homicide For Killing Colleague In Scuffle

Mumbai: Sessions Court Convicts 23-Year-Old Garment Factory Worker Of Culpable Homicide For Killing Colleague In Scuffle

A garment factory worker who killed his colleague with a pair of scissors has been convicted of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The deceased had intervened in a fight between the convict and another worker.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 02:56 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai District and Sessions court, Mumbai | File Image

Mumbai: A garment factory worker who killed his colleague with a pair of scissors has been convicted of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The deceased had intervened in a fight between the convict and another worker.

All the workers used to sleep at the factory, in Vakola. The convict, Abdulla Purkait, 23, a resident of West Bengal, got angry when his colleague Meenajul Mustkin Gayan’s leg hit his head while they were all asleep, on December 4, 2022.

Purkait picked up a pair of scissors and tried to attack Gayan, but another worker, Najbul Hussain Gaji, intervened and tried to pacify him. In the scuffle, Gaji was stabbed with the scissors. He was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries the next day. Purkait was arrested on December 7, 2022.

Read Also
Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Bail To 37-Year-Old Thane Businessman In Airport Fire Case
article-image

The sessions court on Thursday did not convict Purkait for murder but held him guilty for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, observing that there was no intention to kill the victim. He has been sentenced to four years’ imprisonment.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Dadar Vyapari Sangh Launches Awareness Campaign To Boost Voter Turnout, Offers Discounts To Voters
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Dadar Vyapari Sangh Launches Awareness Campaign To Boost Voter Turnout, Offers Discounts To Voters
Mumbai: GRP Constable Dies After Falling From Moving Train In Kalyan
Mumbai: GRP Constable Dies After Falling From Moving Train In Kalyan
Indian Railway: The Changing Picture Of A Changing India
Indian Railway: The Changing Picture Of A Changing India
Navi Mumbai: Police Seize ₹3.81 Crore Cash, Launch Crackdown On Drugs And Illegal Weapons Amid Election Season
Navi Mumbai: Police Seize ₹3.81 Crore Cash, Launch Crackdown On Drugs And Illegal Weapons Amid Election Season

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Dadar Vyapari Sangh Launches Awareness Campaign To Boost Voter Turnout,...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Dadar Vyapari Sangh Launches Awareness Campaign To Boost Voter Turnout,...

Mumbai: GRP Constable Dies After Falling From Moving Train In Kalyan

Mumbai: GRP Constable Dies After Falling From Moving Train In Kalyan

Indian Railway: The Changing Picture Of A Changing India

Indian Railway: The Changing Picture Of A Changing India

Navi Mumbai: Police Seize ₹3.81 Crore Cash, Launch Crackdown On Drugs And Illegal Weapons Amid...

Navi Mumbai: Police Seize ₹3.81 Crore Cash, Launch Crackdown On Drugs And Illegal Weapons Amid...

Mumbai: Sessions Court Convicts 23-Year-Old Garment Factory Worker Of Culpable Homicide For Killing...

Mumbai: Sessions Court Convicts 23-Year-Old Garment Factory Worker Of Culpable Homicide For Killing...