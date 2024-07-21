Mumbai: Sessions Court Acquits Sayyed Nadirsha Khan In 1993 Riots Case After 31 Years On Run

Mumbai District and Sessions court, Mumbai | File Image

Mumbai: The sessions court has acquitted 65-year-old Sayyed Nadirsha Khan arrested last month after being on the run for 31 years by the RAK Marg police for his alleged involvement in 1993 riots.

Khan was charged with attempted murder and unlawful assembly in connection with the riots that erupted in the city following the demolition of the Babri Masjid in December 1992. He was first arrested on January 12, 1993, but had jumped the bail and was absconding during the trial.

The court then declared Khan as a wanted accused and issued a non-bailable warrant against him. He was again arrested on June 29 in connection with one of the cases related to the 1993 riots.

However, during the trial, the victims had not identified the accused saying it was dark and they could not see anyone. While one of the victim and eye witness Vijay Pawar claimed that on January 11, 1993, there was a police firing to control the riots and he got hurt in the firing opened by the police. The court hence acquitted Khan from the case for want of evidence.