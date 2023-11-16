Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits 62-Year-Old Woman Falsely Accused Of Being Bangladeshi National For 17 Years

Representative Image

Mumbai: A sessions court in Mumbai came to rescue of a 62-year-old woman who was convicted in September 2019 for being a Bangladeshi national having entered Indian territory illegally. The court set aside the conviction observing that the woman produced 11 documents to show she was an Indian but police took no efforts to verify the same and tagged her and her family as Bangladeshi national in 2007.

No verification of documents conducted, court observes

After 17 years for having tagged as a Bangladeshi national, the sessions court last week acquitted Sangamma Shaikh from all the charges. The court said she was arrested only on the basis of a guess. The court said, "For the reasons best known to the investigating officer, no verification of the documents, filed on record by the accused is done by him. Once the accused has discharged the onus by filing 11 documents on record, then one fails to understand as to what prevented the investigating agency to carry out detailed probe to ascertain and verify those documents"

As per the prosecution case, on February 22, 2007, an officer from the special branch received an informantion that some Bangladeshi infiltrators were residing in the slum at Reay Road, Mumbai. On the basis of the informantion, on February 23, 2007, the police staff went to catch the accused at around 00.10 am.

Police claimed show-cause notice filed

The police as per the information, went to the hut and found one male and two female and teenager boy. The police inquired with them about their names, address and citizenship. They failed to give satisfactory answers and had not produced any document, hence they were taken to police station. The police claimed that a show-cause notice was issued and later chargesheet was filed.

In his defence, the legal aide lawyer Sanna Lobo, argued that, the prosecution has examined only three witnesses, who were all police officials. The accused has produced various documents to prove her identity that she is Salma Anwarali Munshi, however, they were not considered.

She further argued that Shaikh was arrested and prosecuted in an arbitrary way without following the procedure established by the law, on the basis of unverified and unconfirmed information in which the accused was not even named or identified. The show cause notice was served on the accused when she was in custody.

No witness to confirm accused entered illegally

The sessions judge SP Naik Nimbalkar while referring to the evidence of the police officer noted that, "On the basis of the information and admissions given by the accused, they made a guess that they are Bangladeshi’s. On going through the above described evidence, then it is quite clear that, no document is filed by the police to show that, the accused persons were Bangladeshi’s or they had any residential address belonging to Bangladesh. Moreover, there is no witness on record who had deposed that the accused had entered in India from Bangladesh through unauthorised route. Nationality and citizenship of the accused is not verified by the police from Bangladesh."

The woman had in her deposition claimed that she had been residing in Mumbai since 27 years. She belong to Bonhat, Dist. Birbhum, West Bengal. Her husband is also belonging to same village. She came to Mumbai for searching work with her he daughters, who too were born in the said village. Besides she submitted her birth certificate and several other proofs.

The court said, if the prosecution had to claimed that these documents were forged and false, then it should have been varified. However, court noted, "Once the accused has tendered the documents on record and has deposed on oath that, she is Salma r/o. India, since last 27 yrs. and said testimony is not impeached by the prosecution, then it was for the prosecution to counter her evidence. No such efforts or even an attempt has been done by the prosecution."

