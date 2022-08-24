Mumbai: Services of ten new AC locals on Central Railway temporarily cancelled, to run as normal locals

ANI

Mumbai's Central Railway on Wednesday temporarily cancelled recently added 10 services of AC locals on suburban railway line from August 25. The services were added on August 19, however, the services have been pulled back temporarily following complaints from passengers.

The reintroduction date will be announced after a review, said Central Railway.

With the additional service, the total number of services in the Central line rose to 66 daily.

Out of these 10 services, one was in the morning and one in the evening during peak hours.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Here's what the timetable was for 10 new AC locals:

Thane -CSMT fast local will leaveThane at 08.20 am CSMT- Badlapur fast local leaving CSMT at 09.09 am Badlapur - CSMT fast local will leave Badlapur at 10.42 am CSMT- Kalyan fast local will leave CSMT at 12.25 noon Kalyan-CSMT fast local will leave Kalyan at 1.36 pm CSMT - Thane slow local will leave CSMT at 3.02 pm Thane - CSMT slow local will leave Thane at 4.12 pm CSMT - Badlapur fast local will leave CSMT at 5.22 pm Badalapur - CSMT fast local will leave Badlapur at 6.55 pm CSMT -Thane fast local will leave CSMT at 8.30 pm

Commuters express disappointment:

However, hundreds of travelers of Dombivali were not happy with the timing of the new proposed AC local train services.

“In terms of ticket sales on AC local, Dombivali is at the top, but CR authorities not paying much attention to our needs,” alleged a frequent AC local train commuter from Dombivali.

“We were regular travelers in the 7.47 Dombivali AC local since the time fully vaccinated citizens were allowed to use train services. The train reached CSMT by 9.10 am which was perfect for office goers. When the 5-6 line was open for traffic between Diva and Thane, CR decided to run more AC services. However, the 7.47 service was discontinued,” regular commuter Subhash Rao said, adding that people are forced to travel in overcrowded trains despite having AC train passes.

Mitesh Saiya, who frequently travels between Dombivali and Dadar by AC trains said, “Each time we make a demand for restoration of the service CR officials promise to look into it, but nothing has been done to date.”