Mumbai: Sero-survey of frontline workers next month

To check the antibody level amongst healthcare and frontline workers (HCWs and FLWs), the BMC is planning to conduct a sero-survey by the end of this month or first week of March. For this, 3,000 samples of HCWs and FLWs will be collected and the exercise will continue at an interval of six and nine months.

Civic officials said that during the pandemic many HCWs and FLWs were infected and reinfected due to which their antibody levels had dropped. There is also a need to understand the current antibody level despite taking three doses, including a booster.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said this time the civic body has restricted the survey as frontline and healthcare workers are more prone to Covid infection.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 09:05 AM IST