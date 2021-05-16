Mumbai: ‘Serious allegations’ says court, denies bail to an army man accused of rape

A sessions court at Dindoshi last Tuesday rejected the bail application of an a 23-year-old serving in the Indian army accused by a woman of having sexual relations with her on the promise of marriage.

Denying him bail, the court said that there are serious allegations against him and a co-accused that under the pretext of marriage they established physical relations with the informant and cheated her. Additional Sessions Judge LS Chavan also noted that the gravity of the offence is serious and since the investigation is going on, if the applicant is released on bail there is a possibility of his pressurizing the informant and witnesses.

Seeking bail, the man had told the court that he is serving in the army and has been falsely implicated. His advocate had told the court that the man has been in judicial custody for one and a half months.

As per the woman’s complaint registered at Gorai police station, she had been cheated by the co-accused who came in touch with her in 2017. She ended relations with him after she knew he was having affairs with five other women. Thereafter, in 2019, she had come with the army man through TikTok and had confided in him about her past relationship. He too, she alleged, maintained sexual relations with her on the promise of marriage. In the meantime, the man who had already cheated her had started blackmailing her using her nude photos he had clicked when they had gotten intimate, by threatening to show them to the present applicant if she did not keep physical relations with him. Thereafter, she had lodged the complaint against both the men when she knew she had been cheated by both.