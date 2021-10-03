Mumbai: Serial bike thief arrested, 10 bikes recovered

The Bhandup police have arrested a 43-year-old man for a series of bikes thefts in the Bhandup and Mulund area. The police have so far seized at least 10 bikes worth ₹4.25 lakh from the accused Kishor Shirke. According to the official, Shirke is an expert in bike thefts and could steal a bike within seconds. He generally steals bikes from parking lots, said police.

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 01:20 AM IST