e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 01:20 AM IST

Mumbai: Serial bike thief arrested, 10 bikes recovered

Staff Reporter
Advertisement

The Bhandup police have arrested a 43-year-old man for a series of bikes thefts in the Bhandup and Mulund area. The police have so far seized at least 10 bikes worth ₹4.25 lakh from the accused Kishor Shirke. According to the official, Shirke is an expert in bike thefts and could steal a bike within seconds. He generally steals bikes from parking lots, said police.

ALSO READ

FPJ Legal: Mandatory to fill form 'F' before sonography, observes Bombay HC

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 01:20 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal