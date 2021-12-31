Mumbai: Separate ques for commuters who will book BEST bus tickets from dedicated app

Starting January 1 there is good news for the passengers travelling in Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) buses. The first is that new Chalo Smart card is being launched as we kick in 2022 while secondly the BEST Undertaking has decided to march in a separate queue to board if one books ticket from Chalo app. This comes at a time when the number of Covid cases in Mumbai is increasing and there is surely a need for social distancing.

To begin with, the BEST Undertaking on Friday decided to segregate the queues of passengers buying bus tickets using Chalo App. This comes at a time when the BEST were forced to issue physical tickets to passengers after the latter have been demanding for the same. This, despite once passengers book the ticket using the app, there is no need for a physical ticket.

Sources in the BEST said that they want separate queues to ensure that those using the App buying the ticket, can be issued tickets as well as show them the methodology of the App’s working so that they would not ask for a physical ticket in the future. There has been more than 1 lakh downloads to Chalo App since it was launched on December 21. The BEST conductors issuing tickets sitting at the bus stops claim that passengers are arguing with them for not issuing physical tickets to them.

“We introduced ‘digital queue’ wherein there is a separate queue for App users. The number of App users is increasing day by day. As a New Year’s gift, the BEST Chalo Card will be available from January 1,” said Lokesh Chandra, General Manager, BEST Undertaking.

Chalo app not only helps passengers in buying tickets but also enable them to track the bus, know expected time of arrival, know whether the bus is crowded or not and even allows making payment through multiple e-wallet platforms. It also tracks the location of buses on the app based on the location of the mobile phone device. With it going digital, bus passes can also be renewed online.

The bus pass has 72 new plans under the super saver plan scheme. Plans start from one day plans, going all the way up to 84 days; and from 2 trips up to 150 trips. The BEST is also introducing the Smart Card from Saturday. People can also buy their tickets after swiping or tapping the smart card on the ticket vending machines. One can refill the smart card with the help of a bus conductor. A contract of six years, worth Rs 85 crore has been given for the maintenance of the Chalo mobile application.

