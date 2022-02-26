Mumbai: Senior VP of Japanese bank jumps to death from Parel highrise

A 42-year-old senior vice president of a Japanese bank, identified as Shlok Shashikpur, allegedly jumped to death from a Parel-based highrise on Friday morning, said police.

Shashikpur was under treatment for depression and the trigger for the extreme step is suspected to be work pressure, as mentioned in a suicide note, said police.

An Accidental Death Report has been recorded at Bhoiwada police station.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 10.30am on Friday, when Shashikpur, a resident of Ashok Towers in Parel, who stayed on the 16th floor of the highrise society, left his home saying that he was going for a morning walk. The senior bank official went to an accessible spot in the highrise and jumped to his death, said Dr. Dnyaneshwar Chavan, Additional Commissioner of Police, Central Region.

On hearing a loud thud, the other members of the security rushed to the spot, only to find the deceased lying in a pool of blood. His family was informed about the incident and Shashikpur was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead before admission.

A preliminary probe has revealed that Shashikpur, who was a senior vice president at Sumitomo Mitsui Bank in Bandra Kurla Complex, was allegedly under immense work pressure for a couple of months. Gamdevi's Dr. Zirak Markar had been treating him for depression.

The suicide note mentioned only work pressure and did not blame anybody for the extreme step; the note was recovered from his diary.

