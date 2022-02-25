Mumbai: Senior railway official, 2 others held by CBI in graft case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Chief Project Director (CPD), Railway Electrification (RE), Western Railway, Ahmedabad and two private persons including Deputy General Manager of a Mumbai based private company in an alleged bribery case of Rs 15 lakh.

The arrested persons have been identified as A. K. Choudhary, Chief Project Director (CPD), Railway Electrification (RE), Western Railway, Ahmedabad, Anil Patil, Deputy General Manager (Operations) at M/s. VIKRAN Engineering & Exim Pvt. Ltd. Mumbai, and another company's employee Amit Patel.

According to the CBI, it was alleged that the public servant while posted as CPD, Railway Electrification, Western Railway, Ahmedabad had demanded bribe of Rs 15 lakh from Patil in lieu of showing favours in a tender awarded to the said company for Traction Sub-Station (TSS) Line Laying and foundation at Wankaner (Gujarat).

"It was further alleged that the accused sent the bribe amount to Ahmedabad through hawala channel, which was collected by Patel at Ahmedabad and after collecting the bribe money, Patel delivered the bribe amount of Rs15 lakh to Choudhary. The accused persons involved were caught by the CBI. Searches were conducted at the premises of accused/associated with the accused in Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Patna which led to recovery of several incriminating documents," said a CBI official.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 09:48 PM IST