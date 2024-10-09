Mumbai: Senior Journalist And Film Critic Neela Vasant Upadhyay Passes Away At 79; Pioneer In Marathi Journalism

In memory of Neela Vasant Upadhyay, a pioneering voice in Marathi journalism, who passed away at 79 | Representational Image

Mumbai: Senior journalist, film critic and writer Neela Vasant Upadhyay breathed her last at her home in Chembur on Monday night. She was 79 and is survived by a daughter and a son. Her body was cremated at the Charai crematorium in Chembur on Tuesday.

She was the first full-time female reporter in Marathi journalism. She reported for 36 years from 1970 onwards as a special correspondent for 'Maharashtra Times'. She was active in the Mumbai Marathi Patrakar Sangh.