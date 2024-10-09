 Mumbai: Senior Journalist And Film Critic Neela Vasant Upadhyay Passes Away At 79; Pioneer In Marathi Journalism
Senior journalist, film critic and writer Neela Vasant Upadhyay breathed her last at her home in Chembur on Monday night. She was 79 and is survived by a daughter and a son. Her body was cremated at the Charai crematorium in Chembur on Tuesday.

In memory of Neela Vasant Upadhyay, a pioneering voice in Marathi journalism, who passed away at 79 | Representational Image

She was the first full-time female reporter in Marathi journalism. She reported for 36 years from 1970 onwards as a special correspondent for 'Maharashtra Times'. She was active in the Mumbai Marathi Patrakar Sangh.

