Mumbai: Senior inspector and constable arrested by ACB in bribery case

A senior police inspector and a police constable were arrested on Thursday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in a bribery case. The ACB officials alleged that the duo was instrumental in demanding and accepting bribe from a pan masala shop owner.

The accused policemen have been identified as inspector Jairaj Chaparia and constable Iqbal Shaikh, both posted at the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Navi Mumbai Police.

According to the ACB, on Wednesday, the complainant, who is into the business of selling pan masala, had approached the Thane Unit of the ACB and alleged that Chaparia and Shaikh had demanded bribe from him to allow him to continue his business.

"The complainant said that, initially, he had paid Rs 20,000 to the accused policemen. However, the demand for bribe continued. The complainant had alleged that Shaikh had demanded Rs 7,500 for himself and Rs 25,000 for senior officers," said an ACB official.

He added, "The ACB officials verified the allegations made by the complainant and laid a trap on Thursday. Shaikh was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 32,500 from the complainant. Prima facie, it has come to light that Chaparia had given his consent to Shaikh to collect bribes from the complainant. The accused policemen have been arrested under the sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act."