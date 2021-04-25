Mumbai: Senior citizens find it tough to get second vax jab despite BMC order

Vaccination drive is taking a toll on senior citizens and many others as they have to run from one centre to another in search of a second dose resulting long queues outside the vaccine centres in the city. However, only 37 Covid vaccine centres are being functional on Sunday, of which most of them had less stock left.

However, the civic body has directed the vaccine centres to give preference to beneficiaries coming for their second dose, but it was learnt those who are reaching the centre before noon are getting doses while others are in hunt for the centre where they can get the second dose.

Most of the senior citizens, who were due to take their second dose, said there should be proper information in advance regarding which vaccine centres will be activated or which centre has limited stock and where beneficiaries should go to take second dose.

“Current condition is the worst as there is no proper communication from the BMC regarding vaccination drive. Every day we are hearing there are no vaccines at the centres due to which beneficiaries are turned away, but there are no proper solutions to handle such mass vaccination drives,” said a senior citizen.

Moreover senior citizens have also appealed to provide details online or prior information be given so that they don't have to suffer. "I am a high blood pressure patient and my husband is a kidney patient. We both have taken the first dose, but we are not getting the second dose. We went to so many centres, but vaccines are not available,” said Prakash Tiwari, Goregaon resident.

Another senior citizen Rahul Mehta said, "My mother is 86-years old. I went to vaccination centres but vaccines were not available. We have registered ourselves even then we are not getting vaccinated. How many places should I roam around and take my mother in such conditions?"

Iqbal Singh Chahal, BMC Commissioner said they have received 1.58 lakh doses of covid vaccines on Sunday which will be distributed to the covid vaccine centres following which the drive will be conducted for the next three days. However there is less stock of Covaxin due to which only selected covid vaccine centres can give second dose.

“We have stock of three days and only civic centres will be operational following beneficiaries should visit the centres and take the vaccine shot. Meanwhile, the stock of Covaxin vaccine is very limited due to which it will be given on preference to beneficiaries whose second dose is left,” he said.