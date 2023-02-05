Mumbai: Senior citizens body calls BMC budget 'kabhi khushi kabhie gham'

Representative Image | File

A senior citizens group that had written to the BMC with several demands for the senior citizens has called the BMC budget 'kabhi khushi kabhie gham'. The Free Press Journal (FPJ) had written about a senior citizens group raising several demands with the BMC ahead of the budget, which they felt were long due after the BMC became the first municipal corporation to come up with a senior citizens policy.

Group welcomes proposal for nine-storey old age home building at Goregaon

Among those that have been welcomed by the group is a first-of-its-kind project to construct a nine-storey old age home building at Goregaon (East). The budget estimate for the project in 2023-24 is ₹6 crore with an estimated project cost of ₹14.23 crore. A work order was issued in Dec 2022 and the project is expected to be completed in 20 months. The others are financial schemes for senior citizens under which a provision of ₹11.35 crore is made for various equipment and leisure facilities to aid entertainment centres of senior citizens, recognising them as a weaker section under the social impact initiative, with one-time funding for the differently abled and training of caretakers and helpers for them.

Were expecting more things, but good some things have started: Sr Citizens

“The budget was a 'kabhi khushi kabhie gham' moment for senior citizens. While they have done some good things we were expecting many more things but it is good that some things have started. We felt that it ignored the policy that it made in 2013. Once you go according to policy then everything is included. Now also it will be piecemeal to make people happy. We would have wanted a detailing of things. Nine-storeyed buildings should have had some detailing like who is going to run, whether it will be for free. It should not be a mere announcement,” said Sailesh Mishra, coordinator of the joint action committee which has 20 member organisations.

Transport facilities, medical care centre among demands that should have been fulfilled

Among the demands that the senior citizens group felt should have been considered are transport facilities and concessions, a dementia or alzheimer's care centre, a special scheme for their health and diagnosis, important world days, mobile clinics, pension and midday meals for those from economically weaker backgrounds and the introduction of geriatric courses in medical colleges, along with geriatric wards and designated officers for follow-ups.

“We were asking for an officer to oversee the implementation of all things about senior citizens. Certain groups could be created at the ward level wherein even senior citizens can be a part of it. What we expect is that it should be quickly and properly implemented,” JAC spokesperson Prakash Borgaonkar said.