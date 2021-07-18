Mumbai: Senior citizen narrowly escapes death after alert loco pilot applies emergency brakes; watch video

An alert railway official saved the life of an elderly person from coming under the train near Kalyan railway station on Sunday. The senior citizen fell under a long-distance train while crossing the railway line at Kalyan railway station but was saved by the train driver.

As soon as the loco pilot saw a person crossing the track, the official immediately applied the emergency brake and averted the accident.

The senior citizen narrowly escaped death after the railway official showed his alertness. In a video shared by news agency ANI, the old man was rescued safely without any major injury. Apart from locopilot, other railway officials rushed at the spot and helped the elderly man drag him out who fell under the train.

The incident took place in front of a train going from Mumbai to Varanasi. The elderly man was walking straight across the railway line. However, the person did not notice that the Mumbai-Varanasi train was arriving on the same track. Without a moment's delay, he hit the emergency brake and the elderly man was knocked down by the train and so he went under the train but was rescued unhurt with major injuries.

Taking note of the incident, "the Central Railway GM Alok Kansal has announced cash award of Rs 2,000 each to LP, ALP and CPWI (Chief Permanent Way Inspector) for their timely act of saving the person," said CR division of Mumbai.

Take a look at the video: