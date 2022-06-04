Mumbai: Senior citizen loses Rs 8 Lakh in bid to obtain refund of Rs 1,100 | Photo: Representative Image

The quest for a refund of Rs 1,100 resulted in a 77-year-old Mahim resident losing Rs 8 lakh of his life savings.

According to the Mahim police, the victim, a retired engineer, who lives with his family in Mahim, took a fleet cab on May 27 to his residence and the fare was around Rs 550. He tried paying the fare through e-wallet but twice, got a message saying that the transaction; on his third try, he managed to get a successful payment alert. He alighted from the cab and went home, only to get text messages from his bank minutes later, saying that Rs 550 had been deducted from his account thrice.

On May 28, the victim narrated his plight to his friend during their morning walk at Shivaji Park. His friend looked up a number for the cab service’s customer care department and passed it on to him.

“The victim called up the number and the person at the other end assured him that he would get a refund immediately. Ostensibly as part of the refund process, the person asked the victim to instal an app on his phone and grant certain permissions to the app. This app turned out to be a screen-sharing app, which lets another person view your device’s screen after the necessary permissions are granted,” said Senior Police Inspector Pravin Kadam, Mahim police station.

Kadam added that the person posing as the customer care executive then asked the victim to log in to his netbanking account. When the victim did so, the person was viewing his screen and was hence able to note down his log-in credentials.

A short while later, the victim got a series of text messages from his bank, informing him that a total of Rs 5.99 lakh had been debited from his account in varying instalments. The victim told his son about it and both of them rushed to the Mahim police station. Even as they were exiting the police station after registering a complaint, the victim got another message saying that Rs 2 lakh had been debited from his account.

“We have contacted the bank and asked them to stop any more transactions, as well as to reverse the ones that have already been made. We are trying to trace the accused through technical investigation. An offence of cheating has been registered under the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Information Technology Act,” Kadam said.