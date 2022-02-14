Mumbai: Senior citizen loses Rs 4.26 lakh to cyber fraud

A 78-year-old Borivali based retired man recently lost ₹4.26 lakh to a cyber fraudster who posed as a Telecom company executive and sought privy bank details on the pretext of having uninterrupted phone services. A case of cheating and impersonation has been registered by the Borivali Police and further probe is underway.

According to police sources, the incident occurred on February 11, when the septuagenarian, whose son lives abroad, received a message, that read that the phone services will be discontinued if the user fails to verify their documents along with a phone number. The retired senior citizen called on the number only to the received by a man who identified himself as an executive of a popular telecom company.

According to the complainant, the unidentified caller informed that to keep the uninterrupted services, the septuagenarian will have to pay a sum of ₹11 and share the debit card details. Falling prey to the con, the senior citizen shared his card details, only to receive a One Time Password (OTP), which he shared with the caller. Subsequently, the caller said that the OTP did not match and asked for another one.

Upon sharing the OTPs, the septuagenarian realized he was being duped and checked his account balance, only to realise that ₹4,26,636 was debited from his account. He immediately approached the Borivali Police and lodged a complaint, acting on which a case was registered against the unidentified accused.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act. Meanwhile, the police contacted the bank's nodal officer and efforts to freeze the account is underway.

The cyber police have appealed to the citizens to not share their privy bank details with anyone and always report the matter to the nearest police station if a person is seeking personal banking details.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 09:59 PM IST