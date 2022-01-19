Mumbai: Senior citizen knocked down by SUV in Kandivali

A 76-year-old man died after being hit by a speeding car on the Western Express Highway here on Tuesday afternoon. The incident took place near Metro Mall and the driver of the errant vehicle has been arrested.

According to police sources, the incident occurred near the Metro Mall at around 4.20pm in Kandivali (E), when the septuagenarian, identified as Gokul Shimpi, a Kandivali resident, was knocked down by an SUV driven by 49-year-old Atif Ansari. The accused, Ansari, a manager in a security company by profession, did not try to flee from the spot, and helped Shimpi instead.

While Ansari rushed Shimpi to the nearest local hospital, wherein he was pronounced dead by doctors later during the treatment. Meanwhile, the Kasturba Marg Police have arrested Ansari and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act for speeding and causing death due to negligence.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 10:23 PM IST