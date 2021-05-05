Mumbai: Senior citizen duped of Rs 6,500 for Remdesivir vial

A senior citizen was duped by an unidentified accused on the pretext of providing Remdesivir injection for a relative, who was battling Covid and was in a critical state. The sexagenarian asked to make a payment through an e-wallet and was asked to submit the relevant documents to get the injection. However, when the accused stopped entertaining calls after receiving payment, he realised he was duped and approached Malad Police.

According to police, the incident occurred on May 2, when the complainant's sister-in-law was in need of Remdesivir vial and was asked by the hospital to procure it. In a bid to get leads on injection, the senior citizen, a resident of Kandivali (E), contacted the Covid control room, which gave him a contact number of a doctor, who further directed him to a third party medical representative.

When he contacted the man, the latter said that he could provide the injection but he first needs to see the documents like prescription, Covid reports and Aadhaar details for authentication. The complainant sent the documents, to which the man asked him to make a payment of Rs 6,500 through a digital wallet. Since the complainant was not well-versed with digital transactions, he asked his son to make the necessary payment.

The complainant waited for the receipt or leads for injection, but to no avail. Later, the accused stopped answering the victim’s calls. Police registered the case and booked the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act for cheating, it was later transferred to Samta Nagar police station.