Mumbai: Sena (UBT) leader Sainath Durge arrested for making Shiv Sena leaders' morphed video; 4 accused remanded to police custody till Mar 15

Mumbai: Dahisar Police on Monday arrested Shiv Sena [UBT] leader Sainath Durge after questioning him in connection with the morphed video of Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve and spokesperson Sheetal Mhatre which surfaced on the internet. So far, the city police has nabbed six people in connection with the case.

On March 13, a city court sent four accused persons to police custody till March 15 for allegedly making a morphed video of Mhatre.

SIT formed by the state govt

"The 4 arrested persons were produced in court which sent them to police custody till March 15," an officer from Dahisar Police was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the government constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe the case.

Interrogation of Sainath Durge

Durge, who is a core committee member of Uddhav faction's Yuva Sena, was being questioned in connection with the case, Dahisar cops told the media.

What is the case all about?

On Saturday evening, at a rally in Dahisar, Sena MLA Prakash Surve and Mhatre were welcoming Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on stage. Some miscreants made a video of the two [Prakash and Sheetal] and the duo alleged it was edited with an obscene somg playing in the background and was made viral on social media, Mumbai police said.

After the video went viral, leaders and workers of went to Dahisar Police station and demanded action against accused.

Based on the complaint filed by the woman leader, the police registered a case against unknown persons under IPC sections 354, 509, 500, 34 and 67 and started an investigation into the matter.

Further probe is underway.

